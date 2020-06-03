BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings June 3.
Withdrawn
- Howard Dean Dawson, 57, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault. Another charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Steven Matthew French, 50, of Corsica, who was charged with defiant trespass after actual communication, which was moved to non-traffic court.
Guilty Plea
- Devon Michael Brocious-Stuart, 26, of Waynesburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana. A charge for use/possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Melissa D. Reitz, 47, of Clearfield, who is charged with providing false identification to an officer. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Cory T. Crawford, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, contraband/controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, 31, of Brookville who is charged with conspiracy –burglary, conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy –criminal trespass, and receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Brian Keith Adkins, who is charged with two counts of resisting arrest by law enforcement, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Andy Ryan Powell, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with rape of child, statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Damon Hawk Hamman, 29, of Sigel, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Alexander Christian Bohensky, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: Controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license.