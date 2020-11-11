BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 11.
Withdrawn
- Chad Michael Calkins, 33, of Corsica, who was charged with making repairs/selling/ect. offensive weapons. A charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Guilty Plea
- Eric Ryan Zellonis, 37, of Huntingdon, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Three other counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John James Schwartz, 51, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended or revoked license, vehicle registration suspended, refusal to surrender registration plates, and driving without a license.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Billy Joe Pierce, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Adam McGregor, 27, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and not using low beams. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Camron L. Irwin, 19, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.