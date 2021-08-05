BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Aug. 3.
Withdrawn
- Ryan M. Roddy, 28, of Knox, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Guilty plea
- Nicholas William Copeland, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michelle R. Oakes, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael V. Ogden, 23, of Brookville, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Kathy Eileen Duvall, 73, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Richard A. Kenney Jr., 42, of Flinton, who is charged with operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving without insurance, driving without a valid inspection, and driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael Gonzalez, 20, of possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Aaron Marcus Shick, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael David Myers, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry license, careless driving, reckless driving, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, obscured visibility to plate, abandoning vehicle on public/private property, failure to report accident to police, and no headlights. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Hailey Renee Shrefler-Feronti, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by deception. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Anthony James Harris, 36, of Summerville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- De-Angelo Coffey Jr., 22, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to carry a registration, obscure plates, driving without insurance, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- David A. Rosenberg, 32, of Swissvale, who is charged with seven counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and speeding. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- William Joseph Todd, 41, of Butler, who is charged with strangulation, two counts of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.