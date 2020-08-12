BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Aug. 11.
Withdrawn
- Gerald A. Ross, 65, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking. An additional charge of disorderly conduct has been moved to non-traffic court.
- Michelle R. Oakes, 44, of Brookville, who was charged with four counts of writing bad checks and theft by deception.
- Amber Lee Grubbs, 27, of Brookville, who was charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft by deception.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Eric Gordon Kraus, 61, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, careless driving, and reckless driving. A charge for improper use of antique plates was withdrawn. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Oran Arthur Burch, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony Harrell Jr., 23, of Jamaica, NY, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving in right lane, failure to carry a registration, driving without a license, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Lisa Lynn Douglas, 51, of Summerville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, two counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disbursement of funds, and securing execution documents by deception. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Charles Robert Douglas Jr., 50, of Summerville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, two counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disbursement of funds, and securing execution documents by deception. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Chamie R. Master, 45, of Templeton, who is charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Zachary D. Berry, 29, of Baden, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Braden C. Harmon, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and purchase of alcohol by a minor. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kirk Andrew Culbertson, 55, of Clarion, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.