BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 4
Guilty Plea
- Breshanna Nicole Franz, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. She has a case balance of $1,855.27.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Paul Cain, 39, of Knox, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, burglary, endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $50,000 at 10 percent and has been posted.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Matthew John Meholic, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with 12 counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Erin Corrine Minick, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. In a second case she is charged with simple assault, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and harassment. Her bail for this case is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Frederick Scott Baughman, 48, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. In a second case he is charged with theft by deception and writing bad checks.
- Christina Pearce, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.