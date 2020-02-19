BROOKVILLE —Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 13.
Withdrawn
- Norman Edward Byerly, 36, of Brookville, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for Court
- Ryder R. Goob, 20, of South Park, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, driving at safe speed, exceeding speed limit by 21 miles per hour, and carless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Aaron Marcus Shick, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, off-road lighting, operation on streets and highways, and unlawful operating of snowmobile/ATV at unsafe speed. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Colt William Logan, 22, of Grampian, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Rikki Mae Hoessler, 30, of Vandergrift, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Susan Pitts Osborne, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, and failure to notify police of an accident. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Scott Kubic, 50, of Johnstown, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, no rear lights, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Zachary Todd Taylor, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and backing up a vehicle improperly. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin Eugene Sharp, 42, of Rockton, who is charged with Duie: controlled substance – schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jason David Hetrick, 45, of Corsica, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, no rear lights, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- John Robert Lee, 41, of New Castle, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Douglas P. Bacik, 68, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
