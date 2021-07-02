BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on July 1.
Withdrawn
- Kenneth Lee Geer, 52, of Summerville, who was charged with four charges of criminal mischief. Two additional charges of criminal mischief and retail theft were moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian Anthony McCullough, 33, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection, driving a vehicle without insurance.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Robert Dinnin, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Cruz Colon, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, duty of driver in emergency response area, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Stephen Edward Wensel, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, driving and unregistered vehicle, and failure to use seat belt. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bail.
- Jared P. Thomas, 38, of Sigel, who is charged with two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.