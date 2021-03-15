BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 11.
Withdrawn
- Stephen Logue, 58, of DuBois, who was charged with two counts of harassment and disorderly conduct. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kelsey L. Delp, 31, of Fairmont City, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Marty R. Cooper, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, driving without insurance, and no rear lights.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jay Andrew Sutton, 58, of Tidioute, who is charged with two counts of DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, careless driving, failure to use a seat belt, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Gavin Hatch, 19, of Limestone, New York, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, careless driving, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.