BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 7:
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Chad Michael Beck, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Patricia Lynn Vowell, 42, of Shippenville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Dustin K. Sayers, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.