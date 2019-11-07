BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 5.
DismissedAyla Darlene Becker, 30, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.
Guilty Plea
- Brittany Elix Gibson, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine.
- Pati Elaine Brodmerkel, 28, of Brookville who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for Court
- Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael S. Donahue, 44, of Camp Hill, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Samuel Lewis Martin, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Nathanial J. Kimberling, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Dana M. Groce, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Tony Thomas Rodriguez, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent.
Aaron James Postlewait, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of DUI, disregard for traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, causing damage to unattended vehicle or property, and failing to notify police of accident or damage. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.