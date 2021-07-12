DuBOIS — A 37-year-old Brookville man is facing a felony charge of forgery, according to a criminal complaint filed June 28 at the DuBois Magistrate office.
Eric Ryan Zellonis, Knox Dale Road, was charged by DuBois City Police as a result of an incident which occurred on Feb. 7 at the Sheetz store located at 124 N. Brady St., DuBois, the complaint said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the store on Feb. 7 for a report of a man who passed a $20 counterfeit bill and they had him on video.
The police met with the supervisor at Sheetz, who said that the unknown man came into the store and used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase a fountain drink, the affidavit said.
The police watched the video and noticed that the man came to the counter with the drink and then held the bill in his hand as if he was covering it until the cashier took it, the affidavit said. The man then reportedly purchased the drink with it and left.
The affidavit stated that the man was parked at the bottom of the parking lot and when he left he went out onto East Park Avenue. As he exited the parking lot, he drove on the wrong side of the entrance/exit, police said.
While the man was in the store, the affidavit stated that the man was bouncing all over the place as if he was under the influence of a controlled substance, the affidavit said.
The supervisor was asked by the police to get them a video of the man and the vehicle in question and the police took the $20 bill for evidence.
Through investigation and assistance from another agency, the man was identified as Zellonis. The vehicle that he was driving was a 2005 Ford, which he owned.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the DuBois Magistrate.