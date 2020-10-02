BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from the Burger King in Brookville, according to court documents.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Cory A. Shaffer, 28, of Brookville, on Sept. 16, including theft by unlawful taking.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were contacted by the Burger King director of operations, who reported a theft of money from Aug. 5 to Sept. 8. The director provided surveillance and paperwork showing deleted items that did not correspond with orders.
The director was provided the information by another employee, who also provided the police with a witness statement. The director also gave a statement that Shaffer had asked to borrow $100 from the safe on Sept. 5.
The transactions reportedly provided to police showed deleted items not found to match sales transactions. The affidavit lists these transactions by day, with as many as 33 false transactions in a day, and as much as $309 missing for a day.
The total money stolen by Shaffer is reported to be $3,072.62. The total number of deleted transactions that did not correspond to orders was 313, according to the affidavit.
Shaffer was brought to the police station to be interviewed on Sept. 10. He denied all allegations and told police he did not take any money, and that all staff members had access to manager cards. He later became agitated and said he could not explain all the deletes, the affidavit said.
The director also provided police with surveillance video from Sept. 6 that allegedly shows Shaffer emptying multiple bills out of his pocket on the desk in the manager’s office. Another video from Sept. 8 allegedly shows Shaffer taking money out of the safe and placing it in his pocket.
Manager reports from two other employees were also provided, which showed no deleted whole orders.
The general manager of the restaurant also provided a statement that several crew members went to him on Sept. 6 about Shaffer stealing money from the cash registers, according to the affidavit.
Shaffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 3 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.