BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing $100 before fleeing.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Nicholas Andrew Ruby, 40, of Brookville, on March 9 including two felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Ruby entered the home through an unlocked window. Once he was inside, he entered a nearby bedroom and allegedly took a coffee tin that contained about $100 in loose change.
Ruby then allegedly went from the bedroom through the kitchen before fleeing the scene. The victim checked a trail camera inside his home, and noticed the crime had just been committed. When police interviewed the victim, he told them he believed the man captured on his video worked for his cousin.
The next day police went to the suspected place of work, where the victim’s cousin and another employee identified the individual as Ruby. When police tried to contact Ruby at his home address, they did not receive an answer.
Ruby has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.