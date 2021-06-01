RIDGWAY — A Brookville man is facing charges after he was allegedly apprehended with controlled substances in Ridgway following a car accident.
Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Brookville, is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, accident involving damage to a vehicle/property and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 14.
The Ridgway Police Department observed a Ford Escape parked on Front Street March 25 with its hazard lights activated. The officer asked the woman, later identified as the victim, in the vehicle if she was alright, and she said she had just been in a car accident. As the officer stopped to investigate the matter, he reportedly observed the suspect, Hanes, walking away and getting into his vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, and drive away, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police asked the woman if she and Hanes had exchanged information following the accident, to which she said no.
The officer got back into the patrol car and pursued Hanes, who was traveling on Depot Street and then turned onto Erie Avenue, ultimately parking at Sheetz and walking toward the store. When approached by police, Hanes allegedly became uncooperative and continued walking away. When told he was being detained and to put his hands behind his back, Hanes allegedly continued to resist, but eventually complied, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When speaking with Hanes about why he left the scene of an accident, police noticed his pupils were small and constricted, and he seemed lethargic, as his responses were slow and delayed. Hanes told police he had only taken a sleep aid, but allegedly failed three sobriety tests, and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of Hanes reportedly resulted in two prescription pill bottles of Mirtazapine, and two cases with a wax-like substance. Hanes allegedly later refused a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the exterior of Hanes’ vehicle once it was impounded, indicating the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a glass smoking device smelling of burnt marijuana and one round, white pill identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, a scheduled III controlled substance. The Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory later indicated that other substances found in Hanes’ vehicle were identified as delta 8 and delta 9 THC controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hanes’ preliminary hearing is set for June 16 at Martin’s office.