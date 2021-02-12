BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing charges for alleged unlawful contact with a minor.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Mark Alan Aharrah, 35, of Brookville, on Feb. 4, including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Brookville police received a call from the victim’s distraught mother. She told police her 8-year-old daughter told her she was inappropriately touched by Aharrah.
The mother told police her daughter went to Aharrah’s house to play with his son. The victim told her mother that while she was there, Aharrah had tickled her in inappropriate areas, according to the affidavit. The victim also said the tickling was done over her clothes.
This made her uncomfortable enough that she came straight home, the affidavit stated.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, and the interview was provided to police.
In the interview, the victim said Aharrah allegedly tickled her three different times while she was at his house. He allegedly started tickling her between her legs, moved to her stomach, then to her chest.
According to the affidavit, the victim said the first time happened soon after she arrived at the home. The second time was allegedly when she was walking down the hallway, and Aharrah reached out and grabbed her arm, pulling her onto a chair. She said she got trapped in Aharrah’s legs as he was seated on the chair. The third time Aharrah allegedly again grabbed her as she walked past, and pulled her onto the chair.
When Aharrah was interviewed, he initially denied contact with the victim, but later admitted to touching her inappropriately over her clothes.
Aharrah has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.