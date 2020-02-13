BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child after the child was taken to the hospital for injures.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Brandon Corey Motter, 26, of Brookville Feb. 10 including four counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the child’s injuries included bruising on and around both ears, a bruise on his right eyelid, a bruised right hand, bruising on his pubic area and on his genitals, and what appeared to be hand prints on his hips.
Officers interviewed Katelyn McCandless, the victim’s mother, at the hospital. She reported to bringing the child to the emergency room after finding him bruised and bleeding from his genitals.
She told police she worked from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. during which time the incident occurred, and the child was left alone with her boyfriend, Brandon Motter. McCandless reportedly said she came home during her break at 7 p.m. and saw no bruising and when she came home at 11 p.m. she looked in the child’s room, but did not touch him, not noticing the injures the next morning.
When interviewed, Motter allegedly admitted to being the only one with the child while McCandless was a work. He said McCandless began to panic and yell when she changed the victim’s diaper around 10 a.m. the next day, finding the child bruised and bleeding.
He allegedly first told police he dropped the child, which the police challenged. Motter then allegedly admitted to slapping the child, but said the toddler kept crying so he slapped him and grabbed his head to get him to stop. Motter reportedly said the bruising in the child’s groin area was likely from the child slamming himself down in his high chair. He also attributed some of the injures to the the child’s rolling around on his toys.
When asked why he struck the victim, Motter allegedly said it was because of his screaming, and that he had felt anxious about it, like he had done something wrong.
Motter is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.