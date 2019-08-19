BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and filing false reports from an incident that occurred July 14.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Frank Welton Carrier Jr., 38 of Brookville, on Aug. 15 including 9 misdemeanors for two counts of false reports for an offense that did not occur, two counts of false reports falsely incriminating another, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and a summary charge for two counts of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to report of a male caller stating a victim had been touched by a family member, and that he would “take care of it with a knife” if police would not.
When police arrived on scene, Carrier reported that while he was talking with the victim, the victim said a family member had been in their residence and touched her sexually. Carrier was visibly upset and yelling at the victim that she better be telling the truth, according to the affidavit. After calming Carrier down, he told the officer that strange occurrences had been happening in his house, like missing items and things being moved.
He then explained, while getting ready to go to a family gathering, the victim began to shake and vomit, and when asked what was wrong, she said the accused had touched and hit her. Carrier then asked the victim again so he could video her telling him this. Carrier reported the child had told him the accused came in through their bedroom window with a hammer and wrench. Allegedly, Carrier showed video to officers of himself questioning the victim, and threatening to spank her with a belt if she was lying.
According to the affidavit, officers had the family take the victim to Children’s Hospital for an examination, and received a call from doctors the next day to inform them Carrier had been aggressive with their staff. The doctor was also concerned about the video of Carrier questioning the victim.
Reportedly, on July 16 officers talked with Carrier’s father, who was upset by how Carrier treated his grandchild in the video, and said he was “paranoid and crazy.” He explained to police that Carrier often tells his children the cops are bad and someone is breaking to their house.
On July 21 police received the child abuse report from Children’s Hospital and ChildLine. The report indicated concern over the disclosure of a family member assaulting the victim, and the way Carrier was with the victim on the Facebook post.
Reportedly, on Aug. 13 a Brookville resident came to the police station to report he had been at Carrier’s residence, and witnessed him yelling at his 4-year-old continuously, with no reason to be yelling. The man said the child was obviously frightened by Carrier and cowered away. He also allegedly said he believe Carrier to be telling the child to lie about being assaulted, and that Carrier had been extremely paranoid lately, thinking that people were breaking into his house.
On Aug. 14 police were contacted by Children and Youth Services about going to Carrier’s house to make a safety plan and take the victim into safe custody. Once at the residence the CYS worker explained they were there for the video that showed Carrier “emotionally tormenting the victim,” according to the affidavit. Carrier called his wife to explain the situation to her, and the two began arguing with police and CYS about removing their children from the home. Allegedly, Carrier kept insisting on going inside his house, and that no officers were allowed to follow. Carrier and his wife insisted they needed a warrant to take their children, which the police explained was not true. The CYS officer tried to explain what would happen several times, but each time Carrier and his wife refused to listen and argued. Several other officers were called to the scene, and CYS called to get the custody paperwork from Judge John Foradora.
After all the officers arrived on scene, Chief Vince Markle explained the situation to Carrier inside the kitchen of the residence. The paperwork was approved by Judge Foradora, and the child was removed from the residence.
Carrier is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail under $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 with Judge Gregory Bazylak.