BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces felony charges for failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements through failure to notify local police of a change of address.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against William Lee North, 51, of Brookville, on April 23, including two felony charges for failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police, and failure to verify address/be photographed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at the start of February the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section requested that Troop C of Punxsutawney investigate North. The correspondence explained concerns that North was not complying with guidelines requiring him to notify the state police of a change in address.
In November, North was placed in the Jefferson County Jail, and his personal information was updated to show a change of address. North was then released from the jail in December. The violation occurred when North failed to notify state police of his release from the jail.
Officers contacted North about this violation on Feb. 26. He allegedly said he was not aware it was his responsibility to update his personal information within 72 hours of his release. He told officers he assumed the jail would correct his address to reflect his current living location. He said he would correct his address as soon as possible.
On March 31, North was contacted a second time because he still had not updated his personal information. North allegedly said he was unable to comply with Megan’s Law for financial reasons and lack of transportation to a state police facility.
North has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 2 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.