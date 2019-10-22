BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces felony criminal trespass charges after an Oct. 14 incident in which he allegedly walked into someone’s house.
The Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Tony Thomas Rodriguez, 39, of Brookville on Oct. 15 including a felony charge for criminal trespass, three misdemeanor charges for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge for public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a home on Euclid Avenue by a woman who reported that Rodriguez had walked into her house while she was watching TV. She told police she did not know him, nor did he have permission to enter her home. She told him to get out, and he left without incident. She called the police, and her husband continued to watch Rodriguez until police arrived.
Upon their arrival, police reportedly found Rodriguez holding onto and leaning against a sign at the intersection of Mabon Street and Euclid Avenue. He told police he was waiting for his children to come out of the house closest to him. When asked by police, he said he did no know who lived in the house. Police then reportedly asked him how old his children were, to which he said 10, 14, and 11 years old. The officer asked him again where they were, and Rodriguez told him to call “Sgt. Murray” of Reynoldsville Police, that she would tell him.
Reportedly, Rodriguez provided police with a Texas driver’s license. When that was checked, it was discovered he was sought on several Reynoldsville warrants. Reynoldsville Police were contacted, and Rodriguez was detained. When an officer patted him down, he found a broken light bulb with white residue, a straw with white residue, a second straw, and a butane torch. The officer reported to know these items to be indicative of the use of methamphetamine.
Rodriguez was then placed under arrest in connection with the warrants and for possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.