BROOKVILLE — Kevin Michael Wright, 40 from Brookville, faces charges of simple assault and harassment ahead of a July 25 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak in regards to an incident that happened on March 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 25 Wright called his son into the kitchen of his residence and began to yell at him and proceeded to place his hands around his neck and choke him. Wright then pushed his son to the floor.
According to the affidavit the victim has bruising around his neck consistent with Wright’s finger. The victim’s teacher first saw the injuries and sent him to the nurse. The victim would not tell the nurse how he got the injuries and was sent to the guidance counselor. The victim related to the guidance counselor how he sustained the injuries and reportedly said that Wright had told him not to tell anyone about being hit.