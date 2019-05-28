BROOKVILLE — Nicholas David Reitz faces charges of simple assault and harassment ahead of a July 9 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak in regards to an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Daniel McAnaulty and Joshua O’ Leary were dispatched to 231 Ponderosa Drive for a reported domestic incident
Reitz allegedly was involved in an argument with a woman after returning from a bar. He is accused of striking the woman in the face three times. As a result of the incident, the woman sustained an approximate 1 inch laceration on her forearm.
A male witness at the scene of the incident said Reitz and the woman got into a verbal argument that turned physical because the woman was upset they were gone for so long. The affidavit said both Reitz and the woman had allegedly been consuming alcohol, according to the witness.
The woman said Reitz allegedly struck her in the face three times and stated that she was bedridden.
According to the affidavit, Reitz was interviewed and said he got into an argument with the woman. He said he did not strike the victim but she allegedly struck him.
Reitz is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.