BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces charges of making terroristic threats and of harassment following a July 27 incident.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Daniel Bennett Guth, 50, of Brookville, for terroristic threats and harassment.
Police responded to a report of an employee of a business on White Street in Brookville receiving repeated calls from her ex-boyfriend.
The victim told the responding officer that Guth had said her property was moved out, and then she hung up. She immediately hung up the second call, and then answered call three. During call three Guth said he reported the victim to state parole for not living at home, and she hung up. She did not answer other calls.
According to the affidavit, the officer did not feel the calls reached the level of harassment, which upset the victim. She then began to list alleged incidents of past domestic violence by Guth to which the department had responded.
The officer told the victim he would attempt to contact Guth, and if he called back or arrived at the business, she should call County Control to have him (the officer) return. He then left a message at the number provided by the victim for Guth.
Court documents say the officer was called back to the business about half an hour later. The victim showed the officer that Guth had called three more times. The officer called Guth at the same number that had called the business and Guth answered.
According to the affidavit, Guth denied receiving the officer’s first message.
The officer, according to the affidavit, told Guth he was not to call the store again. Guth then said he wanted to take out a Protection From Abuse order against the victim. The officer reportedly told him that is not issued by the police department. The officer also told Guth he was not to call, text, or contact the victim through a third party.
Guth reportedly “escalated” at that point, saying the victim could not return home, and that she is not on the lease. The officer informed him she would likely not be back, but he could not lock her out because she had lived there for more than 60 days, has it as her address with state parole, and receives mail there.
Guth eventually said, according to the affidavit, that if she returned he would beat her up and at that point the officer told him he would be receiving charges. When he got off the phone with Guth, he informed the victim of the alleged threats that had been made, and told her to contact 911 if Guth contacted her or arrived at the business.
A preliminary hearing for Guth is scheduled with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak on Oct. 10.