BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing 756 charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a minor dating back to 2017.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jacob Tyler George, 22, of Brookville, on Dec. 16, including 108 felony charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 108 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is unconscious or unaware, 108 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is less than 16 years old, 108 felony counts of corruption of minors, 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person unconscious, 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent of others, and 108 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 16 years old.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a forensic interview was conducted in May with a victim at the Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center. The victim said she was sexually abused by George from 2017 to 2018. She reportedly said the abuse took place from when she was 13 to 15 years old.
The victim described the abuse as unwanted sexual touching that occurred in a home in Knox Township and while camping at the Kinzua Dam, according to the affidavit. She allegedly said the incidents happened without her consent.
Police interviewed George in September about the alleged assault, when he allegedly admitted to committing inappropriate acts. He allegedly said he always thought the victim was asleep when it occurred.
George posted bail of $60,000 at 10 percent on Dec. 17. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan 5. 2021 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.