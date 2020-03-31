BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces charges of possession of a controlled substance after allegedly being involved in a drug buy between a couple and a dealer for whom he was acting as the middle man.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Ross Leroy Pearsall, 58, of Brookville on March 15, including two felony charges of criminal conspiracy aiding – manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, while conducting an interview with Paul Hannold, who also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance after police searched his apartment, he told police Pearsall was “middling a deal” for him.
Hannold reportedly told police he was supposed to meet with Pearsall and another man at Choice in Brookville to get about half an ounce of methamphetamine. Officers reportedly arranged to follow Hannold to Choice for the deal.
Once police confirmed that Pearsall and the second man were inside Choice, they reportedly called all units to the location. Pearsall was initially found not to be in possession of drugs but following a search of the business, officers discovered three grams of methamphetamine and a syringe behind the gaming system Pearsall had been using. A review of the video from the business reportedly showed Pearsall throw the bag there when police arrived.
Pearsall is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.