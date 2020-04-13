BROOKVILLE — A Brookville Man faces charges in the wake of a fight with his son that reportedly ended with him chasing his son from the home with a baseball bat.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against John Bradley Peters Sr., 58, of Brookville, on April 3, including simple assault and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Grant Street in Brookville after a caller said he had been in a dispute with his father, and was returning to the residence.
Police met with the victim, who said he and his father had gotten into a fight, and he was concerned because his father was acting strangely. Police heard a shout and went inside the home to investigate, where they reportedly were met by Peters and his wife, who did not want them in the house.
Police eventually determined, according to the affidavit, that he father and son had a disagreement a few days prior, and the victim had come to the house to work things out. The victim was told to leave the home, but reportedly did not and continued to try to talk to his father. Peters allegedly grabbed his son from a chair and threw him to the ground. The victim reportedly admitted to then hitting Peters in the mouth.
Peters’ wife reportedly confirmed the account of the altercation. It was also reported that Peters then chased his son from the home with a baseball bat. The victim reportedly showed officers a photo of Peters with the baseball bat.
Officers told the victim he is not permitted at the residence, especially if his father is there. Peters was handcuffed while his parole officer was called. He reportedly was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Peters is currently being held in the jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.