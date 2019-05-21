FARMINGTON — John Ross, 35, of Brookville died when his motorcycle came into collision with a Ford F250 pickup in this Clarion County township Sunday.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police crash report, Jordan Sleppy, 22, of Tylersburg was driving his truck on Route 66 and began to navigate a left hand turn onto Tylersburg Road. Ross was traveling southbound on Route 66 on his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when the motorcycle and Sleppy’s truck came into collision.
Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. A state police collision analysis reconstruction specialist unit was called to the site. Sleppy reportedly suffered no injuries. Ross was reported to have been wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The state police were assisted by the Farmington Township Fire Department, Knox Area Ambulance, PennDot and Snyder’s Towing.
The investigation of the accident is ongoing.