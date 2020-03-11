BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces charges of allegations he made harassing phone calls to multiple people while in the presence of a minor.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Warren Richard Thrush, 40, of Brookville, on Feb. 28 including harassment repeatedly in an anonymous manner, corruption of minors, and harassment with no legitimate purpose.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the first victim called the police department to report he and two other individuals had received harassing phone calls on Feb. 10. All three men ignored the calls and were left voicemails to which they listened later.
The first victim reportedly received a voicemail about having hemorrhoids and other unwanted topics. The second victim was told to go to the hospital because “Shaq” was in kidney failure and dying, which was an old nickname of the first victim. The third victim was left a message threatening to cause physical harm using lewd and alarming language.
Police listened to each of the voicemails left for the victims, which were reported to sound like someone trying to cause alarm with an altered voice.
The three victims know each other through local sports and have all coached football in the Brookville area. The second victim became concerned about his friend being in the hospital and began seeking information. When they got into contact with each other they realized they had each received a call.
A student at Brookville Area High School reportedly told other students he was with Thrush while he allegedly made the phone calls.
The student was interviewed, and alleged Thrush used his cell phone to call the three victims and leave voicemails.
Thrush reportedly admitted to police he had been drinking and was responsible for the phone calls, and that he made them as a joke and was not threatening in any of the calls.
Thrush has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 9 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.