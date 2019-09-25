BROOKVILLE — Just two weeks into the bowling season, Brookville native Brian Kammerdeiner has shot his first 300 game of the year and the ninth overall of his bowling career.
In bowling, a 300 game is a perfect game of 12 strikes in a row. The perfect game will be displayed on a board with Kammerdeiner’s name on it at Second Strike Lanes in Brookville. The bowling alley tracks perfect games and high series for their leagues on a large board on one side of the alley.
Kammerdeiner has been bowling on the men’s league since he was 12 years old. He has always bowled at the Brookville bowling alley since he first started bowling.
Kammerdeiner said he couldn’t remember the exact date that he bowled his first 300 game — only that it was a long time ago.
He was very happy to be the first 300 game thrown under the new ownership for the lanes. He’s hoping to have more perfect games in the future.
“It’s the best thing I’m good at,” Kammerdeiner said about why he enjoys bowling so much.
The new owners have been using a different oil pattern than what most regular bowlers, such as Kammerdeiner, have been accustomed at the lanes.
Kammerdeiner figured it out and stuck with the shot for the first perfect game of the year — making it a great achievement for him because in bowling, the oil pattern used on the lanes affects what kind of shot will work for bowlers. He managed to be the first to figure out the new pattern enough for a 300 game.