BROOKVILLE — Dennis Johnson, pastor of Brookville First United Methodist Church is in his fifth appointment at the Brookville church.
He was born a little farther north in Ridgway, and grew up in Bradford, so he was already familiar with the area when he was appointed here.
Before he became a pastor, he went to college to study science and business. He earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and Master’s in business administration. He worked in the chemical industry for about 23 years. During this time he was always involved in ministry and worked with Sunday schools.
“Whatever you work at, you do it for God. All Christians do whatever they do for God. I think I was doing less and less. With chemicals I could only be indirect. I needed to be hands on,” Johnson said.
He went back to school to earn his Master’s of Divinity from seminary. Later, he received his Doctorate of Ministry.
It took him nine years to get his Master’s because he did his seminary part-time, as he had a family by that point. The schooling took him six years, then he had to serve for three years before he was ordained.
Brookville is his fifth appointment, and he has served the Brookville FUMC for four years.