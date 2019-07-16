BROOKVILLE — More than 600 area senior citizens are expected to attend the annual Senior Picnic celebration this Thursday, said Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging Director Molly McNutt.
The annual picnic celebration, offering resources, fellowship, food and entertainment, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Route 28.
The event is meant to give local seniors the chance to learn about local health providers, opportunities to contribute to the community and take advantage of health screenings, a group art project and raffle prizes.
McNutt said the picnic’s location has changed a couple of times, but has remained at the JCF for more than 10 years.
Typically, between 25-30 vendors attend the event, she said.
“This year, some of the vendors will provide screenings, including blood-pressure checks, blood glucose, grip strength and hearing,” McNutt said. “Other vendors may attend to provide a demonstration and distribute information. We encourage all of them to bring giveaway items for their tables, so there are always free things to pick up.”
The JCAAA plans for around 600-625 people in attendance, McNutt said, all of whom receive a free lunch served by volunteers.
“To my knowledge, this is the most well-attended health fair in Jefferson County,” she said.
After lunch, seniors can walk around the fairgrounds to look at animals and listen to entertainment by “The Village Voices” of Brockway.
It’s important for us to continue this event because its tradition,” McNutt said. “We often hear that some look forward to attending the senior picnic and visiting with friends and family they don’t see too often.
“Participants also get to meet JCAAA staff that they may only have spoken to on the phone, and they can interact with providers and learn about resources are available to help them stay healthy and active in the community.”
Attendees are encouraged to stop by the JCAAA table for games and a new art project that will be on display at each senior center, McNutt said.
“We always try to have something a little bit different each year to keep it fresh and exciting,” she said.
Transportation is available by contacting a local senior center. Call 814-849-3096 to reserve a meal.