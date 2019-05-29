BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for a May 25 hit and run incident.
The incident occurred during the early hours of May 25 near the Opera House Cafe on Main Street in Brookville. A vehicle described as a mid-2000’s Ford F-150 pickup that is either dark red or maroon reportedly knocked down a streetlight, damaged two parking meters and knocked down a sign.
The operator of the vehicle is described as a slender male wearing a bandana on his head and neck. No registration plate has been reported.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Brookville Police Department at 814-849-5323.