BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department assisted in a major drug bust on Jan. 17, seizing drugs valued at more than $11,000 from a DuBois man.
Charges filed against Matthew John Meholic, 29, of DuBois, included 12 felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 13 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, and five misdemeanor charges of use/possession of a drug paraphernalia.
The police were assisting another law enforcement agency with an investigation when Meholic was detained on a probation violation. When officers confronted Meholic, he reportedly was found to be in possession of more than $2,000 cash and methamphetamine.
Meholic told police he was hiding an additional 560 stamp bags of heroin inside a coffee maker. Police found and seized these drugs as well. They also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be about $11,200, according to a press release from police.
Meholic is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.
Chief Vince Markle was unavailable for a statement on the arrest at the time of publication.