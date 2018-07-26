BROOKVILLE — A Corsica woman was recently charged for three years worth of theft, forgery and 345 counts of access device fraud, according to the Brookville Borough Police Department.
Police were notified of a suspected theft or personal checks suspicion from an investigation that started with the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging in April of this year, according to police reports.
Throughout the investigation, it was determined that personal checks and credit cards were used without authorization, which ultimately cost the victim more than $42,000.
An arrest warrant was issued, and the woman was recently apprehended by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and placed in the Jefferson County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
The incidents were ongoing from May 2015 through July of this year, when the suspect was taken into custody according to Brookville Police. The investigating officer was Mick Stormer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.