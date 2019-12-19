BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle had an unexpected visitor to the police station last Thursday and that visitor came with gifts.
The unidentified individual came to the station to give Chief Markle 10 envelopes containing cash. The visitor told Markle he just wanted the money to go to families who could use it this holiday season.
Markle said this has never happened before, but he set to work quickly to find worthy recipients of the gifts. He said the person wants to remain anonymous, but wanted to help some people this holiday season.
“I think it’s such a great idea, I’m going to get matching funds for the envelopes,” Markle said.
He said he had already reached out to Michele Confer and Kristen Drake, counselors at Pinecreek and Hickory Grove schools respectively. Between the three of them, he believes they will be able to determine families who will benefit from the money.
“I know they deal with a lot of families, so between the three of us we’re going to get these distributed,” Markle said.
The money will be distributed before Christmas, so families will have it to use for their holidays if they need to.
“I think it shows the type of people we have in Brookville,” Markle said. “The whole community cares about each other.”