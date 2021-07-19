INDIANA — As of July 1, Dr. Brigette Matson of Brookville assumed her duties as the next executive director of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 based in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The ARIN Intermediate Unit Board of Directors approved her hire in March of 2021 upon the retirement of James Wagner.
Matson had been serving as the assistant superintendent for the DuBois Area School District. Her past work as an educator has also included assistant superintendent, K-12 principal of curriculum and instruction, and elementary principal for the Brookville Area School District and supervisor of special education and student services and speech language pathologist for the Ridgway Area School District.
Matson’s educational degrees include a Doctor of Education and Administration and Leadership Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Clarion University.
Her experiences have given her a great appreciation for the power of collaboration among schools to ensure quality educational programs. She continually strives to learn the passions that drive educators and their instructional practice to help individuals identify their true motivation and purpose. Her primary objective as the next executive director of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 is to approach service delivery with an entrepreneurial spirit, customizing programming and services to meet the unique and individual needs of the districts.
In her position as executive director, Matson will oversee a total budget in excess of $25 million and the many programs and services offered by the IU including special education, educational technology, professional/staff development, curriculum services, community family programs and adult education. ARIN IU 28 provides these educational services to the 11 school districts in Armstrong and Indiana counties and works as a liaison between the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the districts.