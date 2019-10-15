BROOKVILLE — Brookville High School students took to the streets Tuesday to cover the windows of local businesses with painted Halloween images.
This annual tradition of the school is a highlight for the art department at BHS. There were 65 windows to paint this year, more windows than ever before, according to Stephen Jaworski, high school art teacher.
This is in part because the YMCA doubled the number of windows they offer from four to eight this year. The west end of Main Street also has more windows painted than in years past.
The judging was also adjusted by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce this year to be a bit more balanced. The paintings will be divided into age groups of seventh and eighth grades, freshmen and sophomores, and juniors and seniors.
“We (teachers) stay as removed as we can, which is really nice,” Jaworski said of the judging process.
Jaworksi also said the department had changed the submission process with entries online now. The students can then vote on each of the submissions to decide which paintings make it to a downtown window.
There was an unusual number of paintings centered around the animated movie “Coraline” which debuted in 2009. Jaworski had no answer as to why so many chose to base paintings on that movie this year, but said each year has an interesting theme that seems to appear unexpectedly.
The paintings will remain on the business windows down Brookville’s Main Street until the end of the month, or until mother nature removes them.