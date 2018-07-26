BROOKVILLE — There has been a recent outbreak of an infectious cough affecting dogs in the Jefferson County area, according to local veterinarians.
Experts at the Jefferson Animal Clinic of Brookville warned their clients of the outbreak on July 23 through the clinic’s Facebook page.
“To protect our patients, we ask that if you are bringing your pet in for an appointment, and they currently have a cough, that your pet be kept in your vehicle until you are brought into an exam room.”
Officials made this information public in order to protect all their patients and keep them healthy, they said.
This can sometimes be due to “kennel cough,” caused by exposure to other dogs. Many families are going on vacation throughout the summer, and their pets are exposed to other canines at the kennel facility. Symptoms include a dry, hacking cough or gagging.
As soon as a dog shows any of these symptoms, owners should call their local veterinarian to get them in right away. Cough suppressants and antibiotics are typically used to help with kennel cough.
Honey, herbal teas and natural remedies can also be helpful, according to online reports.
Other facilities are also seeing this cough occur more frequently in dogs, including the Brookville Veterinary Hospital.
For more information, call your local veterinarian.
