BROOKVILLE — Brookville welcomed Santa to town, despite the cold, during the annual Light Up Brookville Parade Friday evening.
Even the cold weather couldn’t keep families from welcoming Santa to town on the Brookville Fire Truck. The street filled with children enjoying the activities, and waiting for the parade to start at 7 p.m.
The automated train rides, a favorite event of the night, began running the street at 5 p.m. There was also face painting, a caricature artist, and seasonal crafts to keep children entertained until parade time.
Once the parade started, children excitedly took their places along the street to collect candy. The Best Fire Truck award went to Sigel Fire Department who covered their fire truck in lights. The Best Float was awarded to Berry Plastic. The Judge’s Choice parade unit was that of R.J. Elter.
As always, Santa arrived at the end of the parade on the Brookville Fire Department’s truck. Brookville Police officers escorted Santa to his cottage so children could visit with him.
“This night is creating a legacy Brookville can be proud of,” said Clarinda Darr, a volunteer with the event. “We all need to believe for as long as we can.”