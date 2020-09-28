BROOKVILLE — A woman is facing charges of assault and terroristic threats following a domestic incident with her boyfriend.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Alisa Joy Young, 30, of Brookville, on Aug. 30, including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a domestic incident in Knox Township. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim who was across the street from the residence.
Police noted he had a bloody nose and blood on his chest and face. He also scratch marks on both sides of his neck. The victim told police he and his girlfriend, Young, got into an argument.
According to the victim, Young woke him up to look for her phone, and started talking about the victim’s ex-wife and his family. She allegedly threatened to shoot him, so he held her down. Young then allegedly punched and kicked the victim in the face, bloodying his nose.
When police spoke with Young, she said she thought the victim had her phone, which was why she woke him up. She said the victim got upset and they started arguing, then he held her down, so she allegedly kicked him to get him off of her.
Young then admitted to grabbing a knife from the kitchen and told the victim if he touched her again she would stab him. She said he went upstairs because their daughter was crying, and he put her back to bed, then went outside.
After being read her Miranda Warnings, Young reportedly refused to provide a statement or answer any questions.
Young has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 7 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.