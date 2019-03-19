BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman with a passion for helping visually-impaired pups has created a product that improves their everyday quality of life.
Andrea Hollis is a stay-at-home mom and previous autism support and life skills teacher. Aside from that, she is a compassionate animal lover.
Hollis rescued seven-month-old Alli from the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek. Six years later, the dog was diagnosed with glaucoma, going blind within a year.
Blindness made Alli fearful, Hollis says. She would watch her four-legged friend get frustrated or frightened when she was unable to do things she was used to doing.
“She was unable to use her pet ramp or steps,” she said. “Because of this, I’ve designed a guide system that can be attached to pet ramps or steps, to assist them when utilizing these devices after partial or complete vision loss.”
Hollis has been granted the “patent-pending” status on her design, she says. She needs the public’s help, though, and has started a “GoFundMe” campaign for the remainder of the patent process.
“My overall goal is to create awareness of dog blindness, and have something available to help other people and their pets if they find themselves in this position. There was nothing available to help Alli, and this motivated me to create it.”
The design can also help elderly dogs, many of whom experience partial vision loss, Hollis says, and assist pet owners in guiding their dogs to do certain things.
“I wanted to give her confidence, happiness and as much independence as I could,” she said.
After Alli had lost her vision, Hollis can remember trying to get her into the car to go to the vet, when she fell off the ramp due to Hollis trying to correct the way she was walking.
“Through observation, I noticed if Alli bumped into something, she would self-correct — so, I have made a wall of bumpers, so to speak, and there’s no struggling for either of us, and a safe passage for her,” she said.
Up to this point, Hollis has funded the project on her own. Her patent attorney estimates the cost to be $10,000, she said.
“If everyone donated to this campaign, even just a little bit, we could have the design patented, and it would be available on the market for everyone,” she said.
If she raises more than her goal, the rest of the funds will go to Alli’s former home, the GHS, and Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.
When asked about any other future goals to help animals like Alli, Hollis responded, “If I notice anything else I can do to improve the quality of her life or make things easier, I will have new future goals.”
To donate to Hollis’ project, visit www.gofundme.com/helpblinddogs.
