BROOKVILLE — “I don’t need a title, I prefer working behind the scenes,” Lorie Park, of Brookville, said as she talked about some of the ways she tries to serve her community.
Park and her husband Dan operate Parkacres, a 1,000-acre grain farm blended with 20 head of beef, pigs and eight head of sheep for their sons, John and Brayden. Adding to the family is their new Dalmatian puppy, Elegance.
Her life on the farm has led her to many ag-related activities, beginning in 2008 with the Jefferson County Fair Authority. She served two terms on the board, as a member, then vice president and president. She was chairman of the livestock committee and with her husband sponsored the open dairy show. During this time she helped organize the chainsaw carving invent at the fair as well as the sale of cheese baskets during the annual 4-H livestock sale. For three years she was chairman of the favorite baby contest at the fair, raising about $6,000, which was donated to the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois two years and the Sharing and Caring program one year.
She is an active member of the Jefferson County Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, where she has served as secretary-treasurer. Park helps organize the annual legislative farm tour, “which helps us keep in touch with our legislators and keep them updated on concerns in the agriculture industry,” she said.
Park also promotes the Farm Bureau’s Farm-Tastic Books program, teaching youngsters about agriculture. “Each year the Farm Bureau chooses a book based on agriculture and places a copy in each library in the county,” Park said. She also helps get the word out to children about the PFB farm safety coloring contest. “This year we had over 100 coloring pages and 75 posters,” she said. “The county board picks the top three entries and those children receive a cash prize. The first place entry is then sent to the state competition. I am happy to say that this year Jefferson County had a state winner, John Park of Brookville.”
To support the ag education programs in the county, last year she organized a holiday extravaganza, held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. This year she had 40 vendors participating and raised over $900 for ag education.
One of those programs is the Mobile Ag Lab, which teaches students in grades kindergarten through eight simple lessons about agriculture through hands-on science experiments. “It costs about $2,500 to take the lab to a school for a week,” she said, adding that she is looking for sponsors for the program.
About three years ago she started the Harvest for All program, when members of the Farm Bureau spend a day at the Jefferson County Fair, collecting non-perishable food items for local food pantries.
Bringing a little bit of their farm into town, the Parks started a pedal tractor pull last year at the Brookville Laurel Festival. “Last year we had 15 kids participating, this year we had 38,” she said. Each of the youngsters received a t-shirt and a carton of milk “to promote the dairy industry.” They also organized a garden tractor competition at this year’s Jefferson County Fair.
She also found a way to take the children to the farm. When her older son, John, started pre-school in 2016, she hosted a tour of their farm for his class. “The kids still talk about it,” she said. For his first show-and-tell, she took a dairy calf to the classroom, where there were children and others who had never had a chance to pet a calf. The farm tours are still held each year for the pre-schoolers.
Not only does she keep busy with the PFB activities, she has served as a team mother and coach for her son’s soccer team, helped deliver the 80 pizzas he sold during the team’s fundraiser and volunteered with the Victorian Christmas and Brookville Community Theater boards.
In her spare time she enjoys reading and doing crafts. She also goes with her husband, who competes in more than 25 tractor pulls in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania during the year. In February the family will be traveling to Louisville, K.Y., to compete at the National Farm Machine Show.
Park believes it is important to be involved in the community. “If you’re going to change things, instead of complaining, get involved,” she said.