BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman has pled guilty to animal cruelty charges after allegedly being caught leaving cats at an abandoned building in town.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Krysten Michelle Keener, 27, of Brookville, including cruelty to animals.
According to a citation and news release from the police department, the police were working collaboratively with Cat Central Rescue to rescue abandoned cats. In June, both agencies rescued 34 cats from an abandoned residence.
These cats were taken to a vet to be spayed, neutered and received shots for their health problems as well as general shots, according to the information provided.
On Sept. 24, neighbors allegedly noticed several cats sitting in the windows of the residence again. The police and Cat Central reported finding numerous cats in the building again.
Through an investigation, police allegedly determined that Keener had started taking cats to the residence for the second time in two months. One of the cats rescued was reportedly taken to the vet for health and flea infestation.
The citation says Keener left the animals in a very unsanitary environment with filth, feces, and urine throughout the house.
In a press release the police said, “The Brookville Police would like to thank Cat Central for a job well done. Also the citizens of Brookville who were observant and concerned about their community.”