BROOKVILLE — Brookville woman Pauline Kelso, who is a volunteer for Relay for Life of Jefferson County and recipient of a rescue dog from Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions, decided to go above and beyond for these organizations.
“COVID-19 has turned life upside down for all of us, and funding for cancer research and other programs for the support and care of rescued animals has been greatly reduced,” she said.
Kelso has been selling “Usborne Books and More” greeting cards through a program called “Cards for a Cause,” she said. Each box, priced at $30, contains 30 hand-crafted cards with three-dimensional designs.
“During this time of social distancing, I’m sure someone you know would enjoy receiving a handwritten card,” she said.
It was important to Kelso to support the volunteers with these organizations who work tirelessly to help others.
The fundraiser, which ended Oct. 23, sold 30 boxes of cards, so each organization will receive $200, Kelso said. For each box sold, $13 was donated to the organizations.
WRSA, founded by Margo Stefanic of Brookville, consists of a group of dedicated volunteers who run a no-kill sanctuary for all types of animals. They also support the Jefferson County Humane Officer, a position the organization advocated for, Kelso said.
“I was selling the Usborne Cards to help this organization meet the continued needs of the sanctuary — food, vet expenses, utilities to keep the animals comfortable in all temperatures, bedding, maintenance, etc.,” Kelso said. “If you have adopted or fostered a WRSA animal, you know what a kind and caring place it is for an animal to regain strength and hope for a better life.”
Relay for Life is the signature event for the American Cancer Society, Kelso said, supporting lifesaving research and treatments. Funds raised provide preventative research, education for healthcare workers and individuals working to prevent cancer, screenings for early detection, help for those battling the disease with rides to treatments or providing places to stay for the patient and caregivers, education and assistance with cosmetics during treatment and other forms of ongoing support.
To donate to cancer research, visit www.relayforlife.org and search Jefferson County. Donations to WRSA may be sent to 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville PA 15825. WRSA can be reached via Facebook or at willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.