BROOKVILLE – A brother and sister face felony charges related to the theft of approximately $29,000 from their mother, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s. The thefts reportedly occurred from 2017 to early 2019.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Alicia McCracken, 50, of Brookville, including four felony charges for theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failing to make the required disposition of funds received, and theft through access device fraud.
The same felony charges were filed against Frederick Scott Baughman, 48, of Summerville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause the brother and sister held power of attorney for their mother, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017, and later with Alzheimer’s.
In the affidavit, police reported being called to the mother’s home in Brookville in response to a report of the mother and Alicia McCracken being harassed by Baughman in April. When police arrived, McCracken told them Baughman had been there earlier banging on doors and windows to get in. When he was let in, he allegedly threatened them, demanding they give him money or he would take a car which was their only means of transportation. McCracken said she gave Baughman $150 of her money to get Baughman to leave.
McCracken also told police that Baughman had been caring for their mother for about one and half months after she had a fight with their mother. According to the report, she believed their mother to have gotten worse in that time, and to be afraid of Baughman when she took over as the primary caretaker. She also told police she noted checks and money to be missing from her mother’s bank account.
Police told McCracken they did not think she could stop Baughman from returning to the property since he was listed as having power of attorney. The responding officer suggested she call the Area Agency on Aging for assistance in investigating the allegations of theft and abuse.
At the beginning of May, McCracken met with police again to review bank records from 2017 to March 2019. Reportedly, the records showed 50 charges to Means and Lauf for $2,200, 117 charges to Mikes Comet for more than $8,400, and about 58 ATM withdrawals for $300 each totaling about $17,400. There were $4,553 in checks written to Baughman and his partner, and signed by their mother. The records also showed McCracken had issued herself about $6,700 by checks during the time period as well.
The mother’s medical provider reportedly does not believe she was or is capable of making money related decisions during this time period. McCracken allegedly denied making the purchases during the time period.
Officers served search warrants to the banks of both McCracken and Baughman for account records and determined that neither has the ability to pay back the money used by either.
Both McCracken and Baughman are slated for preliminary hearings before Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak for Oct. 10.