DuBOIS — A pair of local brothers have taken the leap to start their own upholstery business by utilizing their individual strengths.
Graham and Gavin Hoover of DuBois have partnered together to start Hoover Upholstery, and each have their own role to play in making the business successful. This is something that older brother Graham has considered doing for a while, and finally took the next step with the encouragement and support of his brother Gavin.
Graham Hoover went to college at Ohio Technical College in Cleveland for classic car restoration. While there, he found himself drawn to the interior aspects of restoration.
“The interior of a car, if it doesn’t stand out just as much as the outside, then it’s a subpar build in my opinion, so that’s just one aspect that I leaned toward,” Graham Hoover said. “Going into it, I was intrigued by the upholstery part of it and I was just interested in how everything was put together that went into vehicles.”
He also said he did not enjoy body work, as he found it to be tedious. He also said there aren’t many other people in the area who offer this service, which left a large market open to him. He also had a teacher who encouraged this path, and helped him find his way.
“He was an evil genius was what it was. His mind went a thousand miles an hour and he came up with some of the craziest designs and coolest patterns, and he was really inspirational,” he said.
Hoover has done a few side projects along the way while working other jobs, but it wasn’t until about a month ago when his brother came to him that making an upholstery business became a reality.
“I’ve kind of been doing little projects on the side here and there. It wasn’t until about a month ago my little brother came up to me and said he’d be more than happy to help me get this off the ground,” Graham Hoover said.
Gavin Hoover offered to help his brother with the business and marketing end of things, giving Graham the final push he needed to start his own business.
“I haven’t done any of the hands on with the actual work, I’ve been more on the social media side and talking to the customers and organizing that type of thing. Hoping to get into it a little more as well,” Gavin Hoover said.
Graham is doing all the work out of his bedroom, and said the current goal is to have a designated space to work on his projects. He said it doesn’t take a lot of space to work, but he needs storage space for what it is he is working on.
Gavin is currently a manager at Aegis Coffee Roasters, and said he really enjoys business and marketing. He decided to reach out and give his brother a push to start the business, and also get his own experience starting a business from the ground up.
The business became official with social media pages in mid-December. Gavin said the pair didn’t get any messages until January, after the holidays.
“Now I feel like I’m getting messages fairly frequently, at least some questions,” Gavin Hoover said. “I love talking to new people and meeting new people through it… Just the background to see what all needs done in order to accomplish the business.”
Graham can do automotive seats, boat seats, restaurant booths and chairs, bar stools, and other things of that nature. They are not currently accepting projects like couches and recliners. He enjoys automotive upholstery because these are the projects he can typically get more creative with.
Gavin said the Facebook page or a text message are the easiest ways to reach out to them about a project. They usually require some photos of what the project is to get an idea of it.
The business can be found on Facebook or Instagram under Hoover Upholstery, or Gavin can be reached at 814-503-0313 and Graham at 814-503-0370.
The most interesting project he has had is a boat he recently went to look at to reupholster the seats. He said the whole boat looks like it’s straight from the ‘70s and he is excited to tackle the project and use some of the bright colors of the boat in the fabrics.
“Upholstery projects are all kind of different in their own way, like different puzzles every time,” Graham Hoover said.