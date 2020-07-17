DuBOIS — Two brothers have been charged with stealing approximately $95,000 worth of catalytic converters from four Sandy Township businesses, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 5, Sandy Township police charged Dana Lee Bortz, 54, DuBois, with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, theft of secondary metal, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all felonies of the third degree, in addition to criminal mischief, defiant trespass posted on school grounds and theft from a motor vehicle.
On July 7, police charged Jamie Brian Bortz, 48, Jonestown, with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, theft of secondary metal, conspiracy – criminal mischief – damage property, all felonies of the third degree, in addition to defiant trespass posted on school grounds and theft from a motor vehicle.
Both brothers were placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail each. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for today at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police started an investigation at Royer’s 219 Auto Sales, 1240 Behringer Highway, DuBois, on Dec. 30, 2019, with regard to several catalytic converters being taken from several cars located in their two adjacent parking lots.
Upon arrival, the police met with the store manager and they did a walk-through the two parking lots, the affidavit said. In the parking lot, the manager pointed out several cars that had their catalytic converter cut from the vehicles; two Keystone Light beer cans were located in the vehicles along Barnoff Road. One of the beer cans was found in the front of the 2008 Mazda with the top opened and can was empty. Under the same vehicle, a yellow Sawzall blade was found.
The manager believes the catalytic converts were taken between Dec. 28-30, 2019, the affidavit said.
The police and manager then went to the second parking lot which was located down the road and across the street, the affidavit said. Again, four more Keystone Light beer cans were found near the vehicles that had missing catalytic converters. The beer cans were taken into custody for evidence.
After some time, the Royer’s provided the police with an itemized list of all stolen catalytic converters and few cars that were damaged due to cutting off the catalytic converters. Twenty-eight catalytic converters were cut from different makes and models, ranging from $629.88 to $2,161.49, giving a total loss of $30,802.37.
While investigating this theft, three more businesses reported that their catalytic converters were stolen, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 1, the police took another complaint from Roadside Cafe, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois. The owner reported that the catalytic converter on his van was cut. Further investigation showed that a total of four vehicles from this location had the catalytic converters cut from their vehicles. The total loss is $6,804.91.
On Jan. 13, a total of four catalytic converters were stolen from Kutsel Auto Sales for a total loss of $1,472.47. On Feb. 22, the police took a report of stolen catalytic converters from Royer’s 322 Auto Sales. On the same date, the police were handed a SD card of several photos, which showed two individuals that kept walking by the camera on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21. One of the persons was shown carrying a bag that appeared to have something inside of it.
On June 11, Royer’s provided an estimate of 39 stolen catalytic converters giving the total loss of $56,699.63.
On Feb. 24, the state police contacted township police and advised they arrested Dana Bortz for theft. On Feb. 25, the township police interviewed Bortz at the state police barracks and he reportedly admitted to stealing the converters, starting at Royer’s, then Kutsel’s and Roadside Cafe. He also stated that his brother, Jamie Bortz, allegedly helped him at all of the places mentioned. Dana Bortz said his brother would be the lookout man while he was under the vehicles cutting the converters from the vehicles, according to the affidavit. Dana Bortz said he was not sure when they started stealing the converters, but he believed it was the beginning of the year.
With the four locations, there was a total of 74 catalytic converters stolen between the dates of Dec. 28, 2019, through Feb. 22, with a total value of $95,779.38.