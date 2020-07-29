REYNOLDSVILLE — Two brothers who were charged with stealing about $95,000 worth of catalytic converters from Sandy Township businesses are facing additional charges for stealing from Jefferson County businesses, according to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge David Inzana’s office in Reynoldsville.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jamie Brian Bortz, 48, of DuBois on July 17, including two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass. In a second case, he is charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass.
Police also filed charges against Dana Lee Bortz, 54, of DuBois, including, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass. In a second case, he is charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police interviewed the brothers about the theft of catalytic converters from People’s Auto Body, LLC in Reynoldsville and Jennie FitzG Auto Sales in Brockway.
On Feb. 8, the owner of the People’s Auto Body, LLC was moving a vehicle inside the garage when he realized something was wrong, according to the affidavit. He found the problem to be a missing catalytic converter. The owner then found a second vehicle also missing this same part. He told police the theft occurred overnight, when no one was permitted to be on the property, the affidavit said.
On Feb. 24, the owner of Jennie FitzG Auto Sales discovered a problem when she tried to move some cars on her lot. She also realized the problem was a missing catalytic converter on some of her cars, according to the affidavit.
The two were arrested for an additional theft at People’s Auto Body LLC, on Feb. 22, and were suspected of being involved in other thefts of catalytic converters in the county. During an interview on Feb. 25, Dana Bortz admitted to stealing the catalytic converters from both locations, while his brother Jamie acted as the lookout man, according to the affidavit.
Police also received invoices from Allegheny Mountain Recycling, Inc. for 23 catalytic converters during the month of February, court documents show. Along with these, the company also provided photos of Dana Bortz inside the building for payment.
Both of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.