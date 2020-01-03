BROOKVILLE — Two brothers are facing charges after getting into a fight that ended with one being shot on Dec. 14.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jonathan Matthew Todd, 42, of New Kensington, including two felony charges of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.
DuBois-based state police also filed charges against William Joseph Todd, 40, of New Kensington, including a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Penn Highlands DuBois for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they spoke with William and Jonathan Todd’s father at the hospital.
He told police he had picked up his two sons from the bar and took them home. After arriving home, he went inside to check the fire while the two stayed outside. He allegedly heard a gunshot while inside. When he walked back outside he allegedly saw William Todd on the ground, and took him to the hospital.
Police then spoke with Jonathan Todd at the scene. Jonathan Todd told police he and his brother had gotten into a struggle, and he was allegedly choked to the point of blacking out multiple times. It was also reported the two tried to punch one another while fighting.
Jonathan Todd then told William to quit, or he would shoot him in the knee, according to the affidavit. Jonathan Todd got a handgun out of his truck at this time. William Todd began to approach Jonathan Todd again and Jonathan discharged the gun into the ground to show he was serious. He then allegedly shot William Todd in the left knee, then handed the gun to his father before going inside.
Jonathan Todd was held in the Jefferson County Jail from Dec. 14 to 16, then posted bail of $80,000 at 10 percent. William Todd is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Both of the brothers have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.