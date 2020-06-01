BROOKVILLE — Brenda Hamilton, a U.S. veteran and retiree from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, now dedicates her days to brightening the lives of others through plants and flowers.
B’s Blooms and Landscaping at 1207 Route 35 in Brookville, co-owned by Hamilton and her boyfriend Doug Kephart, is in the former Dees Trees and Shrubs building.
Hamilton grew up on a farm in Saegertown, where she says she learned about the growing process. Her father still gardens.
The couple acquired the building in the fall of 2017, now offering lawn care and personalized services for the Brookville and surrounding communities, such as shrub trimming, mulching flower beds, planting gardens for those who can’t, mowing grass and more.
Hamilton tends to go the extra step, preparing potters and container garden items for people who pick them up a day or so later.
“Everything I do is time-invested and handmade,” she said.
Hamilton says it’s important for people to have good soil and seed when planting.
“You need whole food, and to know where it comes from,” she adds.
In the fall and winter, B’s Blooms offers fall mums, evergreen wreaths made of Christmas trees, table arrangements, evergreens for cemetery arrangements and more. The couple also offers snow plowing.
Hamilton said she hosts classes January through March on such topics as succulents or painting, and would like to get more children interested in the gardening process.
B’s Blooms is also the only place in the area that offers hand-tied wreaths, Hamilton said.
Their wreaths have even been on display along the Hudson River in New York at Christmas time, the couple said.
People from other states will call B’s Blooms, too, requesting they mow their parents’ grass in Brookville, Hamilton said, and they, of course, fulfill the request.
At the end of April, B’s Blooms gets almost all of its products in, Hamilton said, including hanging baskets.
For more information, visit B’s Blooms and Landscaping on Facebook or call 814-648-3607.