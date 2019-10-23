ST. MARYS — A Clearfield County family-owned franchise has expanded into serving Elk County at its new drive-thru and sit-down location in St. Marys.
Co-owner Josh Benton said the Buck’s Pizza on Industrial Drive in DuBois opened in April of 2010. Like the St. Marys restaurant, it opened as a drive-thru-only business at first. The dining room was expanded to add substantially more seats in June 2012, and more parking was added in June 2016.
Since adding a third dining room, the DuBois Buck’s facility now has more than 200 seats, Benton said. There is also a Park Place Buck’s store located in Clearfield, which offers river-side seating for diners, that opened in November 2014 and will celebrate five years next month.
Lance and Evelyn, Benton’s parents, and his brother, Nate, have built the Buck’s Pizza franchise together, a family-owned business of almost 10 years, each playing a different role.
Buck’s on South St. Marys Street opened in March of this year, Benton said, and was only open for carry-out orders from 4-8 p.m. The business opened its dining room to the public Oct. 7, and has been very well received for lunch, he added.
Buck’s Pizza offers everything from specialty pizzas and strombolis to salads, wings and hot sandwiches.
The building, previously a Meadows Frozen Custard facility, came with a drive-thru, Benton says.
“I don’t know if we would have added a drive thru, but we love it,” he said, adding that it is something unique to the area.
Curbside service is offered at both Clearfield County restaurants.
Benton says they were noticing a lot of Elk County customers in DuBois and Clearfield over the years, and decided to take advantage of the empty St. Marys building in a high-traffic location.
The Elk County store differs in that it has a smaller kitchen and not as much room, Benton said. Unlike the other two Buck’s Pizzas, it doesn’t offer pasta or a beer and wine selection.
Benton says much of Buck’s success is due to “solid” and great staff members and its many regular and dedicated customers.
Buck’s Pizza in St. Marys, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m., is located at 962 South St. Marys St. For more information, call 814-834-1886 or visit the Facebook page.